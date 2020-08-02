GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.89 ($30.22).

G1A opened at €30.63 ($34.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.43. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €31.74 ($35.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

