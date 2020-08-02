Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.89 ($30.22).

ETR:G1A opened at €30.63 ($34.42) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €31.74 ($35.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

