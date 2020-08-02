Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($208.99) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 5th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €197.74 ($222.18).

LIN opened at €206.70 ($232.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €196.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €180.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.81. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a 12 month high of €211.20 ($237.30).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

