Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $6.15. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 798,739 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

The stock has a market cap of $444.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

