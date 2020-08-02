American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $7.09. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 111,011 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $798.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2,400,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

