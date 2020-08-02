Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.13. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 59,391 shares.

MNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

