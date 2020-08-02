Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.59. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 213,563 shares traded.

NAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 335,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.