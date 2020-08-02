Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.66. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 55,596 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 529,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.