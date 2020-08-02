Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.89. Dana shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,250,415 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dana (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
