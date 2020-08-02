Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.89. Dana shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,250,415 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

