resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 560,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $2.49 on Friday. resTORbio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in resTORbio by 105.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

