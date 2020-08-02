Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tuniu by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tuniu by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tuniu by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

