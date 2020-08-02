Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Down 58.8% in July

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $6.68 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRIL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

