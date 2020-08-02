Short Interest in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Increases By 9.1%

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $999,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,090,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,565 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a current ratio of 34.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.