Short Interest in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Increases By 9.1%

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $999,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,090,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,565 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.