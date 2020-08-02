Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Declines By 56.8%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.