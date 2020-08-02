T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

