TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.