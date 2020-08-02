Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Twin Disc stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 17.3% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Twin Disc by 100.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

