Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 972,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $359,297.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,748.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,967 shares of company stock worth $1,125,158. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

