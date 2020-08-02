Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $42,279.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,491.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $68,277.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,022 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ULBI. TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Ultralife stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

