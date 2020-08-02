Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

