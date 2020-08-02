Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a news sentiment score of -4.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CAT stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

