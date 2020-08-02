Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price

News articles about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Dominion Energy’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of D opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

