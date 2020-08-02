Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 161.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 75.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

