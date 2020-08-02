Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Polarityte reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 166.22% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

PTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTE opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

