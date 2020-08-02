Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Polarityte reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polarityte.
Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 166.22% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PTE opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.62.
About Polarityte
PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.
