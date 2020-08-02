Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $185,566,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

