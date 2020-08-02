Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva acquired 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

