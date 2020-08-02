Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.32. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$17.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.72.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

