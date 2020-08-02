OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.31. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

