New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Eight Capital

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$191.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.080381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.