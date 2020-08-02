TD Securities Increases Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$45.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$29.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$17.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.32.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle acquired 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

