CIBC Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

MFI stock opened at C$29.46 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 174.32.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

