Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of MFI opened at C$29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.72. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$17.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.