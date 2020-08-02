OceanaGold’s (OGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -87.75. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.