OceanaGold’s (OGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.21.
TSE:OGC opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -87.75. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.