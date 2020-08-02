Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.73. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

