Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 74.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$31.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.73.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

