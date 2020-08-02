Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Shares of RME stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 million and a P/E ratio of -24.07. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.94.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$133.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.