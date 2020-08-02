Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROXG opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of $617.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.