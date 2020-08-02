Pi Financial Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$1,540.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$1,369.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $164.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$874.93. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$372.01 and a 52-week high of C$1,472.98.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 341 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,044.81, for a total value of C$356,279.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,412. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 534 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,095.08, for a total transaction of C$584,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at C$512,496.59. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139 shares of company stock worth $1,218,247.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

