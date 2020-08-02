Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €32.00 ($35.96) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €34.25 ($38.48) on Friday. Befesa has a 12-month low of €22.75 ($25.56) and a 12-month high of €38.70 ($43.48). The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.46.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

