Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €165.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) received a €165.00 ($185.39) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €98.50 ($110.67) on Friday. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €68.80 ($77.30) and a 52-week high of €162.60 ($182.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €109.78 and a 200-day moving average of €110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.03 million and a PE ratio of 22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.46.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

