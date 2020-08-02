Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €172.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €154.93 ($174.08).

Shares of DB1 opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 12 month high of €169.90 ($190.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

