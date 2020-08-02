DZ Bank Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($165.17) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.93 ($174.08).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €169.90 ($190.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

