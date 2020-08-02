Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 469.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

