Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.00% from the company’s previous close.

APDN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

APDN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 225,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,250. 22.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

