Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will announce $59.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.76 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $703.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 404,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

