KeyCorp Upgrades DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Buy

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,249 shares of company stock worth $13,113,723. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.