Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $74.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Livent reported sales of $114.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $295.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $312.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $340.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $396.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $916.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

