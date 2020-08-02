Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce sales of $445.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $453.30 million. Argo Group posted sales of $476.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Argo Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

