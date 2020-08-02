Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) will post sales of $410.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted sales of $262.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.