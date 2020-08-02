Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $186.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $384.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $499.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $434.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOG opened at $0.80 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

